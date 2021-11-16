West Kowloon Court has been targeted with suspicious letters twice in a week. Photo: Felix Wong West Kowloon Court has been targeted with suspicious letters twice in a week. Photo: Felix Wong
Bomb squad mobilised as 2 Hong Kong courts receive suspicious letters, triggering second evacuation within a week

  • Letter addressed to Judge Kathie Cheung containing white powder arrives at West Kowloon Court for the second time in a week
  • Another suspicious letter arrives at Sha Tin Court, with bomb disposal officers sent to both court buildings

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:03pm, 16 Nov, 2021

