Footage from a dashcam video shows a suspected triad member reversing his car into a police motorbike and then speeding away in Kowloon Bay on Sunday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspected triad member accused of reversing car into officer’s motorbike before speeding away
- Officers arrest 37-year-old car owner, suspected to be part of Wo Shing Wo triad, during a raid on his home in Kwai Chung
- Suspect reversed his car into the motorbike of a policeman who had tried to stop it, and then sped away, with the officer giving chase
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Footage from a dashcam video shows a suspected triad member reversing his car into a police motorbike and then speeding away in Kowloon Bay on Sunday. Photo: Facebook