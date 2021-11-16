Footage from a dashcam video shows a suspected triad member reversing his car into a police motorbike and then speeding away in Kowloon Bay on Sunday. Photo: Facebook Footage from a dashcam video shows a suspected triad member reversing his car into a police motorbike and then speeding away in Kowloon Bay on Sunday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspected triad member accused of reversing car into officer’s motorbike before speeding away

  • Officers arrest 37-year-old car owner, suspected to be part of Wo Shing Wo triad, during a raid on his home in Kwai Chung
  • Suspect reversed his car into the motorbike of a policeman who had tried to stop it, and then sped away, with the officer giving chase

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:50pm, 16 Nov, 2021

