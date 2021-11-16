Police have also found that some HK$35 million in Tether tokens were stolen from the kidnapped cryptocurrency trader’s account. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rescued Hong Kong kidnapping victim under 24-hour police protection
- Police source says the protection arrangement is necessary, as several suspected key figures behind the kidnapping remain at large
- The victim is still recovering in hospital from fractures to his arms and legs sustained during his week in captivity
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
