Rescued Hong Kong kidnapping victim under 24-hour police protection

  • Police source says the protection arrangement is necessary, as several suspected key figures behind the kidnapping remain at large
  • The victim is still recovering in hospital from fractures to his arms and legs sustained during his week in captivity

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:06pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Police have also found that some HK$35 million in Tether tokens were stolen from the kidnapped cryptocurrency trader’s account. Photo: EPA-EFE
