Alleged victims Louis Wan (left) and his wife Leung Pik-kei leave the High Court on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: alleged ear-biter, slasher apologises to one victim in court; another recounts assault
- Through his lawyer, defendant Joe Chen asks if alleged victim can forgive him, but judge calls question irrelevant
- Another alleged victim testifies to watching Chen violently assault her husband before turning his attention to her
