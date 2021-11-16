Hong Kong customs has seized 890kg of live lobsters and about 930kg of dried sea cucumber on a speedboat on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
900kg of live lobsters among HK$10 million haul seized by Hong Kong customs in high-speed sea chase
- Officers find 77 boxes of contraband containing live lobsters and 930kg of dried sea cucumber on speedboat bound for mainland China
- Two mainland men arrested on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested cargo, after high-speed sea pursuit
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
