Hong Kong customs has seized 890kg of live lobsters and about 930kg of dried sea cucumber on a speedboat on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
900kg of live lobsters among HK$10 million haul seized by Hong Kong customs in high-speed sea chase

  • Officers find 77 boxes of contraband containing live lobsters and 930kg of dried sea cucumber on speedboat bound for mainland China
  • Two mainland men arrested on suspicion of attempting to export unmanifested cargo, after high-speed sea pursuit

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:18pm, 16 Nov, 2021

