Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$3.2 million worth of cocaine, crack in Yuen Long flat, arrest 1

  • Officers also seize equipment believed to have been used to manufacture crack
  • Separately, two other suspects were also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Ap Lei Chau

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:04pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Packets of crack cocaine seized from a Yuen Long flat in an anti-narcotics operation on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE