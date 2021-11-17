Customs has made a series of wood smuggling busts involving ‘red gold’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Customs has made a series of wood smuggling busts involving ‘red gold’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes HK$10 million worth of protected wood weighing nearly 2 tonnes

  • Shipments of endangered red sandalwood were bound for mainland China for use in luxury furniture and carvings, source suggests
  • Smuggling the wood – known as ‘red gold’ for the high price it commands – carries maximum jail sentence of 10 years

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:04pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs has made a series of wood smuggling busts involving ‘red gold’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Customs has made a series of wood smuggling busts involving ‘red gold’. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE