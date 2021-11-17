Former superintendent Lung Siu-chuen leaves District Court on Wednesday . Photo: Brian Wong
Former senior police officer faces up to 7 years in jail after defrauding HSBC and government over Hong Kong flat purchase
- Former superintendent Lung Siu-chuen deceived government and HSBC when seeking HK$6 million to buy Discovery Bay property
- He obtained better terms by saying flat was not investment, but then rented it out
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Former superintendent Lung Siu-chuen leaves District Court on Wednesday . Photo: Brian Wong