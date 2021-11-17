Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Citygate mall in 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: I’ll never forgot ‘pluck’ sound of my ear being bitten off by assailant, politician tells trial
- Ex-district councillor Andrew Chiu testifies against Joe Chen, 50, who is on trial for assaulting him and three others outside Cityplaza mall in November 2019
- Chiu said he had attempted to mediate after hearing shouts from mall’s western entrance that help was needed following an attack on two people
Topic | Hong Kong courts
