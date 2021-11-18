A taxi and minivan collided out Kat Hing Wai village in Pat Heung on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
A taxi and minivan collided out Kat Hing Wai village in Pat Heung on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Former Hong Kong police officer killed, two others injured, after taxi and minivan in head-on collision

  • Sergeant, who retired from force two years ago, was driving his taxi in northern part of city when it collided with seven-seater vehicle
  • Male driver of other vehicle and female passenger hurt in crash, with source saying man failed breathalyser test

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:25pm, 18 Nov, 2021

