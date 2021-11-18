The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former Hong Kong triad boss victim of brutal knifing, police fear revenge attacks as they step up surveillance of gang members
- Officers stepping up surveillance of Wo On Lok gang after gangland figure left in critical condition following ambush in Kowloon Bay
- Victim, a 55-year-old man known as ‘Fei Kai’ in criminal underworld, suffered wounds to all four limbs
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee