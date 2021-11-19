A Hong Kong construction worker has been sentenced to 1½ years of probation at Eastern Court for hitting his intellectually disabled daughter. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong construction worker given 1½ years’ probation for hitting intellectually disabled daughter
- Father, 31, slapped the seven-year-old girl on her face and back six times after she urinated on the ground and on toilet seat cover, leaving her hospitalised for almost two weeks
- Defendant had previously been bound over for 1½ years for 2019 attack on eight-year-old son
Topic | Hong Kong courts
