Hong Kong construction worker given 1½ years’ probation for hitting intellectually disabled daughter

  • Father, 31, slapped the seven-year-old girl on her face and back six times after she urinated on the ground and on toilet seat cover, leaving her hospitalised for almost two weeks
  • Defendant had previously been bound over for 1½ years for 2019 attack on eight-year-old son

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:18pm, 19 Nov, 2021

