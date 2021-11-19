Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: man tells court he has ‘no recollection’ of biting off part of district councillor’s ear, slashing couple during 2019 unrest
- Joe Chen tells jury he blacked out moments after three people harassed him over throwaway comment he made while he was on his way home in November 2019
- He says he is ‘never violent’ and did not have any intention of hurting the alleged victims
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout