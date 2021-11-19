Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man tells court he has ‘no recollection’ of biting off part of district councillor’s ear, slashing couple during 2019 unrest

  • Joe Chen tells jury he blacked out moments after three people harassed him over throwaway comment he made while he was on his way home in November 2019
  • He says he is ‘never violent’ and did not have any intention of hurting the alleged victims

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:52pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout
Andrew Chiu is attacked outside the Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing in November 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE