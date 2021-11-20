Police said noise and smoke from the sites had seriously affected nearby residents. Photo: Facebook
More than 800 diners, staff warned or fined in police joint operation against illegal Hong Kong barbecue sites
- The two venues in Mei Foo are believed to have operated for nearly 18 years
- Owners arrested over fraud, operating unlicensed food business and breaching infection control measures
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
