Hong Kong police have arrested 27 people allegedly involved in an identity scam. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 27 who allegedly created ‘double identity’ to apply for government handouts
- Investigation showed culprits pocketed at least HK$100,000 worth of vouchers or cash handouts in the scam, with some even using the ruse twice
- Two of the 27 arrested also used the false information to register as voters; suspects are believed to be among 48 residents involved in identity scam
