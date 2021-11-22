One of five cats that survived a Hong Kong flat fire in the early hours of Monday morning and is now being cared for by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Photo: i-Cable screengrab
Hong Kong firefighters help tenant pull 7 pet cats from burning flat, though 2 die after failed resuscitation efforts
- Video circulating online captures firefighters’ efforts to save two unconscious cats via chest compressions and application of oxygen masks
- Their elderly owner was treated for smoke inhalation and 200 residents of Tseung Kwan O’s Hong Sing Gardens were evacuated after blaze started in kitchen
Topic | Hong Kong fires and safety
