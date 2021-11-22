Arrests have been made over an allegedly false report compiled for the listing in Hong Kong of a Macau construction firm. Photo: EPA-EFE
Arrests have been made over an allegedly false report compiled for the listing in Hong Kong of a Macau construction firm. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong anti-graft agency arrests 5 on suspicion of taking bribes totalling HK$1 million to compile ‘false’ report to stock exchange

  • Three accountants, two auditors among nine arrested in total during joint operation code-named ‘Sniper’
  • Most of those detained are accused of accepting bribes to draw up a false report relating to the listing of a Macau firm on Hong Kong’s stock exchange

Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:38pm, 22 Nov, 2021

