Arrests have been made over an allegedly false report compiled for the listing in Hong Kong of a Macau construction firm. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong anti-graft agency arrests 5 on suspicion of taking bribes totalling HK$1 million to compile ‘false’ report to stock exchange
- Three accountants, two auditors among nine arrested in total during joint operation code-named ‘Sniper’
- Most of those detained are accused of accepting bribes to draw up a false report relating to the listing of a Macau firm on Hong Kong’s stock exchange
Topic | Crime
