Relatives of the late university student. Suki So, speak to the media after the inquest’s ruling. Photo: Brian Wong
Relatives of the late university student. Suki So, speak to the media after the inquest’s ruling. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student died of natural causes, inquest rules, but family says questions remain over 21-year-old’s treatment

  • Jury unanimous in decision that Suki So’s death after sudden and severe heart condition in 2017 was unavoidable
  • But her family says hearing failed to address concerns over medical treatment, or tell them why daughter was put in a straight jacket for CAT scan

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:15pm, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Relatives of the late university student. Suki So, speak to the media after the inquest’s ruling. Photo: Brian Wong
Relatives of the late university student. Suki So, speak to the media after the inquest’s ruling. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE