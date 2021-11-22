Relatives of the late university student. Suki So, speak to the media after the inquest’s ruling. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong student died of natural causes, inquest rules, but family says questions remain over 21-year-old’s treatment
- Jury unanimous in decision that Suki So’s death after sudden and severe heart condition in 2017 was unavoidable
- But her family says hearing failed to address concerns over medical treatment, or tell them why daughter was put in a straight jacket for CAT scan
