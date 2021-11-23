Tony Chung (left), founder of the now-defunct Studentlocalism group. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: student activist who advocated Hong Kong independence jailed for 43 months
- Tony Chung, 20, is the youngest person to be sentenced under national security law after pleading guilty to secession and money-laundering charges
- Prosecutors said Chung, founder of now-defunct Studentlocalism group, had sought to separate Hong Kong from China, or alter city’s constitutional status unlawfully
