Zhan Suet-lam was born at the United Christian Hospital in January 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong baby’s death ruled a misadventure over suction cup use as coroner urges better judgment from medical staff

  • Zhan Suet-lam suffered bleeding in the brain after doctors used the vacuum device on her head to guide her through the birth canal
  • Coroner Stanley Ho says Zhan’s mother, Weng Mei-rong, was justified in criticising her doctors for failing to notify her about procedure’s risks

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:12pm, 23 Nov, 2021

