Criminals typically recruit domestic helpers (pictured) as they are more susceptible to monetary incentives, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong helpers increasingly targeted by money-laundering syndicates, police warn as education campaign kicks off
- Arrests tied to money laundering have surged in the past year, with 34 domestic workers detained in a pair of June and July stings
- Helpers are typically lured with cash payments to turn over bank account access, say police, who plan to distribute leaflets about the crime in multiple languages
Topic | Hong Kong police
