Criminals typically recruit domestic helpers (pictured) as they are more susceptible to monetary incentives, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Criminals typically recruit domestic helpers (pictured) as they are more susceptible to monetary incentives, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong helpers increasingly targeted by money-laundering syndicates, police warn as education campaign kicks off

  • Arrests tied to money laundering have surged in the past year, with 34 domestic workers detained in a pair of June and July stings
  • Helpers are typically lured with cash payments to turn over bank account access, say police, who plan to distribute leaflets about the crime in multiple languages

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Criminals typically recruit domestic helpers (pictured) as they are more susceptible to monetary incentives, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Criminals typically recruit domestic helpers (pictured) as they are more susceptible to monetary incentives, according to police. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE