Chief Inspector Kwan Chun-hin (second from right) of the New Territories North traffic unit with one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest hit-and-run motorist accused of taking part in illegal street race that injured 6

  • Suspect, 46, among three people caught about 24 hours after crash took place on Tai Po-bound Tolo Highway on Sunday
  • The BMW car he was allegedly driving at high speed slammed into a Honda minivan, causing it to flip over and injuring its driver and five passengers

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:23pm, 24 Nov, 2021

