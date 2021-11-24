Chief Inspector Kwan Chun-hin (second from right) of the New Territories North traffic unit with one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest hit-and-run motorist accused of taking part in illegal street race that injured 6
- Suspect, 46, among three people caught about 24 hours after crash took place on Tai Po-bound Tolo Highway on Sunday
- The BMW car he was allegedly driving at high speed slammed into a Honda minivan, causing it to flip over and injuring its driver and five passengers
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
