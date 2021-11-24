An off-duty police inspector has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong off-duty police inspector arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting pregnant toy shop employee
- Senior inspector with the crime prevention bureau is accused of kissing and molesting the victim, who is three months pregnant
- The 33-year-old officer is likely to be suspended from duty, a force insider says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
