Smuggling haul seized at sea by authorities. Photo: Handout
Smuggling haul seized at sea by authorities. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Guerilla tactics’ at sea: smugglers in daring comeback after crackdown on speedboat trade of frozen meat from Hong Kong to mainland China

  • Law enforcement sources say criminal strategy has changed to smaller coastal operations in another part of city
  • Cargo stored on floating warehouses picked up by high-powered speedboats that zip in and out of city’s waters at night

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:27am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smuggling haul seized at sea by authorities. Photo: Handout
Smuggling haul seized at sea by authorities. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE