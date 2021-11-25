Smuggling haul seized at sea by authorities. Photo: Handout
‘Guerilla tactics’ at sea: smugglers in daring comeback after crackdown on speedboat trade of frozen meat from Hong Kong to mainland China
- Law enforcement sources say criminal strategy has changed to smaller coastal operations in another part of city
- Cargo stored on floating warehouses picked up by high-powered speedboats that zip in and out of city’s waters at night
