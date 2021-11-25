Public broadcaster RTHK has repeatedly found itself in the crossfire of Hong Kong’s political wrangling since the 2019 protests. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK does not have the right to freedom of expression, High Court rules
- Court also finds fault with communications watchdog warning station over its portrayal of police in Headliner, a satirical TV programme
- Episode at centre of judicial review implied police hoarded masks during Covid-19 crisis, parodied officers
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Public broadcaster RTHK has repeatedly found itself in the crossfire of Hong Kong’s political wrangling since the 2019 protests. Photo: SCMP