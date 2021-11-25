The Law Society is the sole regulator for solicitors, foreign lawyers and their firms in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
The Law Society is the sole regulator for solicitors, foreign lawyers and their firms in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Law Society takes over 2 legal firms tied to HK$62 million property scam in Hong Kong

  • The society has ordered Flora Lam & Co, Solicitors and Li & Associates to cease operations
  • Move comes after police arrested 12 people in connection with fraudulent transactions involving eight flats

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:59pm, 25 Nov, 2021

