Train services were disrupted on Saturday morning in and around Tai Wo MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Man dies after falling onto Hong Kong railway track at Tai Wo MTR station on East Rail line
- Rail operator says security footage shows a man jumping onto the track area as a train arrives into Tai Wo station
- Services on the northern section of the East Rail line partially suspended on Saturday morning, but fully restored in the afternoon
