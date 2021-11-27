Train services were disrupted on Saturday morning in and around Tai Wo MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Train services were disrupted on Saturday morning in and around Tai Wo MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Transport

Man dies after falling onto Hong Kong railway track at Tai Wo MTR station on East Rail line

  • Rail operator says security footage shows a man jumping onto the track area as a train arrives into Tai Wo station
  • Services on the northern section of the East Rail line partially suspended on Saturday morning, but fully restored in the afternoon

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 3:38pm, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Train services were disrupted on Saturday morning in and around Tai Wo MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Train services were disrupted on Saturday morning in and around Tai Wo MTR station. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE