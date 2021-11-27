The search is centred around the Pak Lap Wan area of Sai Kung. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong emergency services search for hiker missing since Friday night in Sai Kung
- Police say man, 29, set off from his home in Tin Shui Wai for a solo hike in Sai Kung and his family lost contact with him on Friday night
- Mobile phone and some personal belongings were reported to have been found in Pak Lap Wan on Saturday morning but it has not been determined if they belong to man
