Alvin Chau, pictured in 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Macau police arrest casino junket boss Alvin Chau, 10 others over alleged gambling offences
- Nine men, two women detained as part of investigation launched more than two years ago into illegal gambling platforms, encouraging mainlanders to bet online
- Chau and a Hong Kong resident are among the arrests, which follow mainland authorities issuing arrest warrant for the Suncity Group CEO
