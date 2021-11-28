Alvin Chau, pictured in 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Macau police arrest casino junket boss Alvin Chau, 10 others over alleged gambling offences

  • Nine men, two women detained as part of investigation launched more than two years ago into illegal gambling platforms, encouraging mainlanders to bet online
  • Chau and a Hong Kong resident are among the arrests, which follow mainland authorities issuing arrest warrant for the Suncity Group CEO

Ng Kang-chungJeffie Lam
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 3:37pm, 28 Nov, 2021

