The man is caught on camera pushing the woman off the Light Rail station platform in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man after woman shoved off platform onto rail track

  • Police source say officers immediately launched manhunt for 33-year-old suspect, who was regarded as dangerous
  • Woman was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment for shoulder pain and later discharged

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 11:47pm, 28 Nov, 2021

