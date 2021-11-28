The man is caught on camera pushing the woman off the Light Rail station platform in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest man after woman shoved off platform onto rail track
- Police source say officers immediately launched manhunt for 33-year-old suspect, who was regarded as dangerous
- Woman was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment for shoulder pain and later discharged
Crime in Hong Kong
