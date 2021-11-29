Insurance agent Siu Cheung-lung had more than 21,000 subscribers to his Telegram channel, which called for violence against Hong Kong police and others. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: Telegram group administrator pleads guilty to 9 incitement charges tied to violent 2019 clashes
- Insurance agent Siu Cheung-lung provided subscribers to his messaging app channel with bomb-making instructions, urged them to attack police officers
- The 33-year-old, whose followers bought HK$1.64 million worth of products he advertised, also called for violence against those from the city’s ‘blue ribbon’ camp
