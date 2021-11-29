Lung Siu-chuen served in the police force for 35 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Retired senior police officer jailed for 1½ years for defrauding Hong Kong government, HSBC out of HK$6 million to buy flat
- Lung Siu-chuen, 55, found guilty of two counts of fraud for deceiving government and HSBC into lending him HK$2.08 million and HK$3.9 million, respectively
- District Court denied defence’s request for suspended jail sentence for retired superintendent, noting he had committed an act of dishonesty out of greed
