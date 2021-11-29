Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has hailed the establishment of a new arbitration centre in Hong Kong to handle trade and investment disputes pertaining to Asia and Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hails establishment of new Asian-African arbitration centre in Hong Kong

  • The new centre will ‘provide more convenient and efficient dispute resolution services’ for parties in both regions, Li says
  • City leader Carrie Lam says the centre will promote online dispute resolution, which can cut costs, save time and bolster the neutrality of mediators

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 7:48pm, 29 Nov, 2021

