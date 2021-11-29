Defence psychiatrist Dr John Wong leaves the High Court on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: alleged ear-biter suffered from mental disorder caused by alcohol use, psychiatrist tells court
- Dr John Wong says defendant Joe Chen’s ‘explosive outburst’ was a result of pathological alcohol intoxication during the alleged attacks in November 2019
- Expert’s finding rendered invalid during cross-examination after he concedes Chen had not met one of the four necessary diagnostic criteria for the disorder
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Defence psychiatrist Dr John Wong leaves the High Court on Monday. Photo: Jasmine Siu