A scuffle breaks out between a pro-Beijing group and Hong Kong migrants during a rally in London’s Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
What a brawl at a rally against Asian hate and the BN(O) influx of Hongkongers can tell us about political fires between Chinese groups in the UK
- Experts warn there may be more confrontations between pro-Beijing groups and newly arrived Hong Kong immigrants over differing political views
- Hostility towards Hongkongers on social media and in the streets in recent months has caused them to feel insecure in their new home, says manager of group helping new arrivals to Britain
Topic | Hong Kong protests
