A scuffle breaks out between a pro-Beijing group and Hong Kong migrants during a rally in London’s Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
A scuffle breaks out between a pro-Beijing group and Hong Kong migrants during a rally in London’s Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

What a brawl at a rally against Asian hate and the BN(O) influx of Hongkongers can tell us about political fires between Chinese groups in the UK

  • Experts warn there may be more confrontations between pro-Beijing groups and newly arrived Hong Kong immigrants over differing political views
  • Hostility towards Hongkongers on social media and in the streets in recent months has caused them to feel insecure in their new home, says manager of group helping new arrivals to Britain

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:22am, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A scuffle breaks out between a pro-Beijing group and Hong Kong migrants during a rally in London’s Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
A scuffle breaks out between a pro-Beijing group and Hong Kong migrants during a rally in London’s Chinatown on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE