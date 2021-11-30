Footage from a viral online video shows a driver reversing his car into a police motorbike and then speeding away in Kowloon Bay on November 14. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest unlicensed driver accused of reversing car into officer’s motorbike before speeding away

  • Man, 23, detained for nine offences tied to the incident two weeks ago, including driving without a licence, criminal damage and drug trafficking
  • Except for the drug trafficking offence, suspect has admitted committing all the other acts while under caution, police say

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:26pm, 30 Nov, 2021

