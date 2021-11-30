Labour Party head Stephen Kwok has pleaded guilty to contempt and obstructing a security officer over a chaotic 2020 Legislative Council meeting. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong Labour Party chairman pleads guilty to contempt, obstructing officer during chaotic Legislative Council meeting
- Steven Kwok has admitted liability in the case, but requested a hearing to resolve a dispute with prosecutors over the material facts
- The charges stem from a 2020 House Committee meeting that descended into mayhem
