Labour Party head Stephen Kwok has pleaded guilty to contempt and obstructing a security officer over a chaotic 2020 Legislative Council meeting. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong Labour Party chairman pleads guilty to contempt, obstructing officer during chaotic Legislative Council meeting

  • Steven Kwok has admitted liability in the case, but requested a hearing to resolve a dispute with prosecutors over the material facts
  • The charges stem from a 2020 House Committee meeting that descended into mayhem

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:29pm, 30 Nov, 2021

