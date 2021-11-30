The legal challenge was filed to the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
The legal challenge was filed to the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong ex-civil servant lodges legal bid against government for ordering his retirement after he questioned need for oath

  • Wong Chau-ming says he was forced to ‘retire in the public interest’ from his tax officer post with the Inland Revenue Department, where he had worked for more than 25 years
  • Court papers state Wong had questioned the need for the civil service oath, but eventually submitted his declaration months later

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:51pm, 30 Nov, 2021

