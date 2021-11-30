The High Court heard on Tuesday that Stanley Ho’s surviving children and grandchildren were divided between two proposals on the appointment of the administrators. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court tasked to name administrators of Stanley Ho’s estate after family members fail to reach agreement
- Casino magnate’s surviving children, grandchildren divided between two proposals on appointment of administrators
- Court hears that second, third and fourth branches of the family agreed with proposal to appoint only KPMG, with three members of the first family having no objections
Topic | Hong Kong courts
