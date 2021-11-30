The High Court heard on Tuesday that Stanley Ho’s surviving children and grandchildren were divided between two proposals on the appointment of the administrators. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court heard on Tuesday that Stanley Ho’s surviving children and grandchildren were divided between two proposals on the appointment of the administrators. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court tasked to name administrators of Stanley Ho’s estate after family members fail to reach agreement

  • Casino magnate’s surviving children, grandchildren divided between two proposals on appointment of administrators
  • Court hears that second, third and fourth branches of the family agreed with proposal to appoint only KPMG, with three members of the first family having no objections

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:06pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court heard on Tuesday that Stanley Ho’s surviving children and grandchildren were divided between two proposals on the appointment of the administrators. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court heard on Tuesday that Stanley Ho’s surviving children and grandchildren were divided between two proposals on the appointment of the administrators. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE