Police display bottles of CBD products that were seized after being found to contain traces of THC. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest 8, seize 1,500 CBD items off store shelves after detecting traces of THC inside
- While CBD, which is derived from marijuana and hemp, is legal in the city, THC, the high-producing substance in the drug, is not
- One product, a brand of coffee powder, was even found to openly list THC as one of its ingredients
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police display bottles of CBD products that were seized after being found to contain traces of THC. Photo: Facebook