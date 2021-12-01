Former senior constable Kwok Tak-wing and his wife Ruby Lee were at Tuen Mun Court on Wednesday to face a joint count of manslaughter. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Retired Hong Kong police officer denied bail after he and wife charged with manslaughter over brawl that led to man’s death
- Former senior constable Kwok Tak-wing, 57, and his wife Ruby Lee, 58, face joint count of manslaughter for allegedly killing Berry Chan at a taxi rank in Tuen Mun
- Kwok is denied bail as prosecutors ask for eight-week adjournment so police can examine evidence and conduct fingerprint and DNA analyses
