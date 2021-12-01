Victims lost HK$480 million in total to romance scams between January and October this year, Hong Kong police say. Photo: Shutterstock
Victims lost HK$480 million in total to romance scams between January and October this year, Hong Kong police say. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, Malaysia police arrest 27 people in Interpol crackdown on romance scam gang

  • Syndicate cons 37 women in Southeast Asia out of HK$15 million, uses Hong Kong bank accounts to launder the dirty money
  • More than 1,360 instances of online romance fraud reported in Hong Kong over first 10 months of 2021, up 80 per cent on same period last year

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:18pm, 1 Dec, 2021

