Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-legislator did not break law by revealing ICAC inquiry into police officer, Hong Kong court hears

  • Lam Cheuk-ting has been charged over disclosing details of investigation by anti-graft agency into Superintendent Yau Nai-keung in relation to 2019 Yuen Long MTR station attack
  • But Lam’s defence counsel argues his client was not obliged to keep the inquiry secret given the substantial public interest involved

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:14pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE