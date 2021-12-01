Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Photo: Nora Tam
Ex-legislator did not break law by revealing ICAC inquiry into police officer, Hong Kong court hears
- Lam Cheuk-ting has been charged over disclosing details of investigation by anti-graft agency into Superintendent Yau Nai-keung in relation to 2019 Yuen Long MTR station attack
- But Lam’s defence counsel argues his client was not obliged to keep the inquiry secret given the substantial public interest involved
Topic | Hong Kong courts
