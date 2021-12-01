The fire at the Christian New Life Association in Yuen Long just after 7:30am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong drug treatment centre calls on social welfare officials for help after fire leaves residents in housing bind

  • Electricity cut off and facilities damaged after fire broke out at Christian New Life Association in Yuen Long on Wednesday morning
  • At least 20 people – including recovering drug addicts and volunteers – evacuated but some will now need help finding alternative accommodation

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:17pm, 1 Dec, 2021

