A judge has jailed a local man for seven months over a Facebook comment suggesting police would not be able to identify their assailant if they suffered a blow to the head. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: judge urges social media users to ‘reflect’ on online speech as he jails man for 7 months over anti-police Facebook comment

  • Judge notes online platforms’ tendency to further polarise opposing groups by presenting users with information that confirms their previous biases
  • The defendant was jailed over a Facebook post suggesting police officers would not be able to identify their assailants if they suffered a blow to the head

Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:51pm, 2 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
