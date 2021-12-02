A CEO of a Hong Kong manufacturing company has been arrested over dangerous driving causing death after a collision between his Tesla and a motorcycle on Wednesday night in Tai Tam, a police source has said. Photo: Facebook
‘CEO of Hong Kong manufacturing company’ arrested after his Tesla rams into motorbike, killing rider

  • British man, 61, detained over dangerous driving causing death, with his vehicle thought to have crossed into opposite lane before colliding head-on with bike
  • Source says victim was thrown into the air from impact, landing on car windscreen before falling onto road

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:28pm, 2 Dec, 2021

