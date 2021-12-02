Police have detained 11 men and three women, including four suspected triad members, on suspicion of money laundering. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 14 people in crackdown on HK$300 million money-laundering gang
- Sun Yee On triad members are among those detained over money-laundering allegations, as police freeze about HK$70 million in bank accounts
- Detectives believe the remaining HK$230 million of ill-gotten gains is now sitting in mainland Chinese bank accounts
Topic | Scams and swindles
