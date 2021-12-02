The study analysed 20 databases on the dark web offering a total of 4,478,908 sets of stolen card details for sale. Photo: Shutterstock Images
400,000 sets of stolen payment card details from Hong Kong offered for sale on dark web, cybersecurity study finds
- Hong Kong has third highest number of stolen credit, debit card details up for sale among the 140 jurisdictions analysed by a cybersecurity firm
- City’s status as a ‘densely populated key financial centre’ makes it a popular target for payment card criminals
Topic | Cybersecurity
The study analysed 20 databases on the dark web offering a total of 4,478,908 sets of stolen card details for sale. Photo: Shutterstock Images