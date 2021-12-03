Peter Mui is the eldest brother of late Canto-pop icon Anita Mui. Photo: Edward Wong
Brother of late Hong Kong singer Anita Mui sues production company behind biopic over alleged trademark violations
- Peter Mui accuses Edko Films of infringing his rights to two registered trademarks in the production, promotion and content of the film Anita, causing him to suffer financial losses
- Besides damages, he is also seeking two injunctions to stop the alleged infringement and a court order for company to hand over materials with the trademarks
