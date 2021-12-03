National security police raid the student union office at the University of Hong Kong in July. Photo: Felix Wong
3 student union leaders charged with advocating terrorism given bail as they do not pose further national security threat, Hong Kong judge says
- Madam Justice Esther Toh explains why she decided to temporarily release Charles Kwok, Kinson Cheung and Chris Todorovski in September
- The three, along with Anthony Yung, were student union leaders at the University of Hong Kong charged with advocating terrorism over motion praising man who stabbed police officer
National security police raid the student union office at the University of Hong Kong in July. Photo: Felix Wong